Suez Canal says 87 ships to pass through on Thursday

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:03 IST
The Suez Canal Authority said 87 ships were expected to pass through the waterway in both directions on Thursday, as it tries to clear a backlog since re-opening on Monday. A total of 194 ships have already passed through between Monday night, when a giant container ship blocking the crucial international trade route was re-floated, and Wednesday, the Suez Canal Authority said.

The six-day blockage caused by the 400-metre-long Ever Given had caused a back-up of more than 400 vessels, which authorities said they would work around the clock to clear.

