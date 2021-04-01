Suez Canal says 87 ships to pass through on Thursday

The Suez Canal Authority said 87 ships were expected to pass through the waterway in both directions on Thursday, as it tries to clear a backlog since re-opening on Monday. A total of 194 ships have already passed through between Monday night, when a giant container ship blocking the crucial international trade route was re-floated, and Wednesday, the Suez Canal Authority said.

The six-day blockage caused by the 400-metre-long Ever Given had caused a back-up of more than 400 vessels, which authorities said they would work around the clock to clear.

