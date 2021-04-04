Left Menu

France, Brussels have agreed on Air France-KLM refinancing - minister

Air France-KLM, which last year received 10.4 billion euros ($12.2 billion) in government-backed loans, has been discussing a multi-stage recapitalisation plan to lighten the resulting debt load, sources have said. This will likely involve converting a 3 billion-euro French government loan into hybrid instruments.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-04-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 16:56 IST
France, Brussels have agreed on Air France-KLM refinancing - minister
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

The French government has reached the outline of a deal with the European Commission on a state-backed refinancing package to help strengthen Air France-KLM's balance sheet, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

Le Maire, speaking on LCI TV, declined to comment on the amount involved. He confirmed that the airline group's board was due to meet on Monday to discuss and approve the package, as successive coronavirus shutdowns take their toll. Air France-KLM, which last year received 10.4 billion euros ($12.2 billion) in government-backed loans, has been discussing a multi-stage recapitalization plan to lighten the resulting debt load, sources have said.

This will likely involve converting a 3 billion-euro French government loan into hybrid instruments. But the plan had been held up by wrangling over EU demands that Air France give up Paris-Orly take-off and landing slots as a condition.

Le Maire said the airline had given up some slots in negotiations, but not the 24 initially demanded by Brussels, which would have put Air France on a par with those ceded by Germany's Lufthansa in Frankfurt and Munich as part of its state-backed capital hike. "It has been a long and difficult negotiation but I think we have reached a good deal with (EU competition chief) Margrethe Vestager," Le Maire said.

France and the Netherlands each own close to 14% of Air France-KLM, and the Dutch state has held separate EU talks over converting its 1 billion euro loan to KLM into hybrid debt in return for slot concessions at Amsterdam-Schiphol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021