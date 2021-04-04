Left Menu

Enigma Auto looks to seal sales deal with Bengaluru-based firm to supply 2,000 EVs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 20:24 IST
Bhopal-based bootstrap EV start-up Enigma Automobiles is looking to seal a sales deal with a Bengaluru-based B2B company to supply 2,000 vehicles.

Besides, the firm is also looking at another deal for a supply of 400-1,000 vehicles to two major e-commerce players, Amazon and Flipkart, in the country, said its co-founder Anmol Bohre.

The firm, which is into the market for over five years now, sold around 1,200 e-scooters and 300 e-rickshaws last fiscal, he added.

Bohre also said that this financial year, the firm also plans to expand its portfolio by three more models, including a high-speed scooter, from two with six variants currently.

Enigma Automobiles has a manufacturing facility in the Mandvi Industrial area of Bhopal, which has a capacity to produce around 4,500 vehicles per annum.

''We already have sold some vehicles to both Amazon and Flipkart. In addition to this, there might be a deal selling another for 200-500 vehicles to them. At the same time, we are also in discussion with a Bengaluru-based company for 2,000 vehicles,'' said Bohre.

He said the company has, of late, been focussing on the fast-expanding two-wheeler segment, and is setting up a bigger facility to cater to the increased demand for its vehicles.

''We are expanding our product line by three models this fiscal. Two of them will be bikes and one a high-speed scooter, which is expected to come out in the last quarter of the fiscal,'' he said.

Stating cost-effective products, which offer value for money, as the SP of Enigma in the market, Bohre said.

Enigma is also working on a home-grown lithium-ion battery unit, he added.

''We have been seeing a good growth rate in the past two years, clocking nearly three times growth during the period. We are expecting to cross Rs 10 crore revenue this fiscal,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

