AIM and CIPS partner to develop database of innovations in public systems

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) today announced a collaboration to reinforce the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in India by developing a database of innovations in public systems for improving public services, amongst other things

A Statement of Intent (SoI) was signed between AIM & CIPS. The purpose of Solis to jointly work to promote innovation and entrepreneurship especially in the area of public systems by leveraging the knowledge and experience of AIM as well as the reach of CIPS.

Collaboration between AIM and CIPS will help startups to access and promote their innovations to grassroots levels by synergizing with the local administration. The challenges faced by the local administration in delivering the services to the citizens can be addressed through the start-ups by drafting a plan of action with the support of CIPS mentors.

As per the SoI, AIM and CIPS will jointly organize round tables involving the district and local level administration officials to create awareness about innovative products and solutions and help them understand standard processes and policies around procurement so that procurement and implementation of relevant innovative solutions can be expedited.

Organizing and hosting series of e-exhibitions of AIM supported innovative and relevant start-ups to showcase their innovations shall be the next step towards transforming the public administration and service delivery mechanisms. Conversation between startups and the officials will also be facilitated to enable pilots, product improvement and market research.

The need of the hour is to ensure the capacity building of teachers/mentors at grassroots levels to promote innovative learning among the students. This can be achieved by jointly creating an Innovation Learning Management System (iLMS).

The partnership will also help promote the programs launched by AIM at the state and district level and liaison with the states. It will strengthen the AIM Mentor of Change program through the larger participation of government officers at the district level.

The beneficiaries would be able to leverage CIPS' facilities for training programmes of the AIM initiative and harness CIPS' research capacity for white papers on rural innovation.

Speaking during the virtual SOI signing, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission R Ramanan said the "This collaboration with CIPS will be path-breaking in some ways as it will help in expediting awareness creation about innovation and entrepreneurship at grass root levels and

its absorption and implementation in the public delivery systems. Such initiatives and partnerships like the one with CIPS are much needed, and will be beneficial for the Government and the society at large at district and village levels."

Director, CIPS C.Achalender Reddy while sharing his thoughts said the purpose of AIM NITI Aayog and CIPS-ASCI collaboration is to enhance public innovation by building an innovative ecosystem, as such supporting various initiatives of AIM programs and AIM beneficiaries.

"There is growing evidence that multi-actor collaboration in networks, partnerships and inter-organisational teams can spur public innovation. The involvement of different public and private actors in public innovation processes may improve the understanding of the problem or challenge at hand, bring forth new ideas and proposals, and build joint ownership of new and bold solutions," he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)