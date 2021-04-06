Left Menu

Haryana allots 140 acre land to Flipkart for setting up its largest fulfilment centre in Asia

As per the state government release, during the meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised by the officials that the land allotted at price of Rs 3.22 crore per acre to Instakart Services Private Limited a Flipkart subsidiary will not only give impetus to further investments in the region but would further boost market access opportunities for lakhs of MSMEs, sellers from Haryana and North India. The representatives of Flipkart informed during the meeting that Instakart is planning to set up a series of fulfilment centres and associated logistics infrastructure across India to enable its market growth, the release said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:24 IST
Haryana allots 140 acre land to Flipkart for setting up its largest fulfilment centre in Asia

The Haryana government has approved allotment of 140 acres of land to e-commerce major Flipkart for setting up its largest fulfilment centre in Asia, having a covered area of 3 million square feet in Patli Hajipur in Gurugram district's Manesar, an official statement said. The land, belonging to Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), has been allotted at a price of Rs 3.22 crore per acre. The approval was granted in a meeting of Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB) which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday, the statement said. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Education Minister Kanwar Pal were also present in the meeting. Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack, and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders. As per the state government release, ''during the meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised (by the officials) that the land allotted at price of Rs 3.22 crore per acre to Instakart Services Private Limited (a Flipkart subsidiary) will not only give impetus to further investments in the region but would further boost market access opportunities for lakhs of MSMEs, sellers from Haryana and North India.'' The representatives of Flipkart informed during the meeting that Instakart is planning to set up a series of fulfilment centres and associated logistics infrastructure across India to enable its market growth, the release said. To attain this goal, the company aims to provide the best-in-class service to the customers and thus is planning to construct Regional Distribution Centres (RDC) across the country to strengthen its network capability. Further, the company is planning to build a logistics campus in the National Capital Region, in proximity to Gurugram, as per the release. It intends to build a campus spread over an area of 140 acres to cater to demand in north India. This fulfilment centre will essentially cater to parcel goods, white goods and furniture. The release said approximately 6,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs will be created through this investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nations latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients.Trea...

COVID-19 spreading at fast pace, next 4 weeks critical: Centre

An increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led COVID-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and the next four weeks are very critical, the Centre said on Tuesday as it stressed on peoples participation to control the second wave...

As protests spread over salary hike, Pak's Balochistan cut off from other areas

Pakistans southwestern province of Balochistan has been cut off from other parts of the country due to the ongoing demonstrations by government employees demanding salary hikes. Dawn reported that hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and ...

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the blocs part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021