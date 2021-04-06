Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields up in wake of U.S. jobs data

On Tuesday, the first day of trading in the euro zone after the Easter holiday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose as much as 3 basis points (bps) before paring some gains. By 1525 GMT it was up nearly 1 bps at -0.317%.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:14 IST
Euro zone bond yields up in wake of U.S. jobs data

Euro zone bond yields edged up on Tuesday as markets reopened from the Easter holiday and caught up with better-than-expected U.S. employment data released on Friday. Last week's data showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, beating expectations, as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money.

That pushed safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields higher across the curve on Friday, although they gave up some of those gains on Monday with the downward trend continuing on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the first day of trading in the euro zone after the Easter holiday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose as much as 3 basis points (bps) before paring some gains.

By 1525 GMT it was up nearly 1 bps at -0.317%. "Thanks to yesterday's decline in U.S. Treasury yields, any upward pressure on Bund yields stemming from spillover effects is likely to be limited," UniCredit analysts told clients.

Lower-rated Southern European bonds underperformed higher-rated peers, with yields rising 3 to 7 basis points. Bond yields move inversely with prices. European bond traders closely follow developments in U.S. Treasuries, as bonds in the two regions trade in close correlation.

That caused worries in February, when a sharp rise in Treasury yields on expectations that a vast U.S. stimulus package would reignite growth and inflation also sent euro area borrowing costs higher. The move was seen as less justified given the bloc's weaker economic outlook coming out of the pandemic. Euro area data on Tuesday supported sentiment on economic recovery, with an investor morale index rising in April to its highest since August 2018, as investors base their expectations on accelerated vaccination programmes across the European Union.

Unemployment in the bloc was unchanged in February compared to an upwardly revised January reading, as European furlough schemes limited the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on jobs. The focus this week will be on the European Central Bank, which is expected to release monthly data on its conventional asset purchases and the bi-monthly breakdown of its pandemic emergency bond purchases on Wednesday, followed by the minutes for its March meeting on Thursday.

In the primary market, Italy and Portugal hired syndicates of banks for bond sales that are expected in the "near future", a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale. Italy will sell a new 50-year bond and re-open a seven-year bond, its Treasury said, while Portugal will sell a 10-year bond, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Italian 10-year bond yields rose almost 7 bps to 0.700%, while 10-year Portugues yields were up 3 bps to 0.247%. Outstanding bond yields tend to rise ahead of a new sale as investors prepare for the new supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Deshmukh

The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.A team of of the central probe agency landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, collecte...

No COVID-19 vaccine shortage in any part of country: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any part of the country. There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country. The Centre is providing the required quantities to all s...

Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nations latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients.Trea...

COVID-19 spreading at fast pace, next 4 weeks critical: Centre

An increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led COVID-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and the next four weeks are very critical, the Centre said on Tuesday as it stressed on peoples participation to control the second wave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021