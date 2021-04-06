Ireland says agreement on global minimum corporate tax rate still uncertain
A call on Monday for such a rate by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was quickly backed by Germany and France. Paschal Donohoe said the catalysts for corporate tax change had been "supercharged" by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that smaller countries like Ireland would voice their concerns at the OECD.Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:16 IST
Ireland's finance minister on Tuesday said it remains to be seen if states participating in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) corporate tax talks can agree a global minimum rate. A call on Monday for such a rate by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was quickly backed by Germany and France.
Paschal Donohoe said the catalysts for corporate tax change had been "supercharged" by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that smaller countries like Ireland would voice their concerns at the OECD. "The focus on a global minimum tax rate is a prospect that I do have reservations about ... on what would be the impact of that on the competitiveness for smaller and medium-sized economies that do have lower rates of corporate taxation and use that as part of their overall competitive model," Donohoe told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca vaccine; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 7,709 and more
France's Le Drian urges EU to help steady Lebanon
Germany agrees to more wild boar hunting to combat swine fever
Europe must act as Lebanon collapses, France says
Turkey is sending the wrong signals in terms of human rights, Germany warns