Left Menu

Kejriwal asks officials to complete road redesigning projects by 2023

Kejriwal said the tender process of redesigning of roads should be done in a swift manner to complete the project by 2023.He also chaired a review meeting with PWD Minister Satyendra Jain and senior officers of the department, on the status of the ongoing project of redesigning and streetscaping of seven road stretches and 540 km of identified roads, said a Delhi government statement.The process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner and the project should be completed within the stipulated deadline of 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:19 IST
Kejriwal asks officials to complete road redesigning projects by 2023
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed PWD officials to complete the ongoing projects of redesigning of roads here along the lines of European cities, within stipulated deadline.

He also visited Sriniwaspuri Ring Road and inspected the pilot project of redevelopment. Kejriwal said the tender process of redesigning of roads should be done in a swift manner to complete the project by 2023.

He also chaired a review meeting with PWD Minister Satyendra Jain and senior officers of the department, on the status of the ongoing project of redesigning and streetscaping of seven road stretches and 540 km of identified roads, said a Delhi government statement.

''The process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner and the project should be completed within the stipulated deadline of 2023. The Public Works Department (PWD) should ensure removal of all obstacles as the projects need to be completed in two years,'' he said. Under the pilot project, considerable progress has been made on the 35 km stretch. Redevelopment of about 5.5 km long road from Ring Road to Ashram has been completed, the statement said.

''Redevelopment of about 6 km of road from Wazirpur Depot Crossing to Rithala Metro Station is ongoing. Work is also underway on a road of about 5.2 km from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road in Pitampura's West Enclave area. ''The work of beautification of 3.1 km long road from Shivdaspuri Marg to Patel Road, Moti Nagar t-Point to Pusa Road and Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor on Vikas Marg is also underway. The redevelopment work area is to be completed by the end of this year,'' it said The redesigning projects aims at removing road bottlenecks, increasing green cover and paving roadsides with grasses and shrubs to control dust pollution.

The redesigned roads will also have parking space, green belt and pedestrian lanes. The walls along the roads will be beautified with designs, the statement added. PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Deshmukh

The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.A team of of the central probe agency landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, collecte...

No COVID-19 vaccine shortage in any part of country: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any part of the country. There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country. The Centre is providing the required quantities to all s...

Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nations latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients.Trea...

COVID-19 spreading at fast pace, next 4 weeks critical: Centre

An increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led COVID-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and the next four weeks are very critical, the Centre said on Tuesday as it stressed on peoples participation to control the second wave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021