GM to build Chevrolet Silverado electric pickups at Factory Zero in Detroit

The company is expected to announce a series of new electric trucks, sport utility as well as specialty vehicles that will be built at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:10 IST
General Motors Co said on Tuesday its first electric vehicle assembly plant at Detroit-Hamtramck, Michigan, will make a Silverado electric pickup truck under Chevrolet brand.

The U.S. automaker did not say when its production will begin. GM had recently unveiled GMC Hummer electric sport utility vehicle, which will also be built at the plant, also known as Factory Zero. The company's plan is part of increased projected spending of between $9 billion and $10 billion this year, including more than $7 billion for electric as well as autonomous vehicles.

GM said the electric Silverado is expected to offer customers a range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. The news about the company working on the pickup truck was reported last year. The company is expected to announce a series of new electric trucks, sport utility as well as specialty vehicles that will be built at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

Prior to this, GM had said that electric Hummer pickup truck and automated EV shuttle, the Cruise Origin, will be made at the plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

