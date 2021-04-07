Left Menu

YuppTV acquires broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021

YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-04-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 09:42 IST
YuppTV acquires broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021
YuppTV acquires broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries. With this development, YuppTV will help cricket fans across the globe to witness and enjoy all the live action of the 60 T20 matches slated for the VIVO IPL 2021.

After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, VIVO IPL is now back in India. YuppTV will be airing all the excitement from the VIVO IPL 2021 from 9 April to 30 May 2021. The venues for the event include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata. To add to it, the playoff matches and final are scheduled to take place at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is now the world's largest cricket stadium. Leveraging this opportunity, YuppTV is bringing the highly engaging and anticipated action to close to 100 countries across territories - Continental Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, South East Asia (Except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives.

"Cricket has been a craze around the world and the IPL has always been a highly anticipated and powerful property for fans across the globe. With the VIVO IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience. YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real time from the convenience of their homes," said Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, commenting on the association. With this development, YuppTV will add on more viewers giving them the best experience of virtual IPL with the feel of the stadium at home.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

JAGSOM Featured in AACSB's Prestigious Global List of 24 Business Schools Creating Positive Societal Impact

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir The 2021 Innovation That Inspire Initiative of AACSB International recognises JAGSOMs Kanyathon for its experiential program that creates social impact Kanyathon is a fund-raiser mini marathon organize...

First wildlife census in Delhi's Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in July; leopards focal point: Officials

The Delhi forest department will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital this year, and one of its focal points will be leopards, according to officials.The census is scheduled t...

Pakistan considers Afghan Taliban as reliable anti-India element, US Congress report

Pakistan views the Afghan Taliban as a friendly and reliable anti-India element in Afghanistan. As per a new report by US Congress, Pakistans security establishment, fearful of strategic encirclement by India, continues to support the Afgha...

Euro zone bond yields edge down, Italy's new issuance in focus

Euro zone bond yields nudged down on Wednesday, with southern European debt stabilising after a sell-off the previous session as markets braced for new supply from Italy and Portugal. Italy on Wednesday started the process of selling new 50...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021