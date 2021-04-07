YuppTV acquires broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries. With this development, YuppTV will help cricket fans across the globe to witness and enjoy all the live action of the 60 T20 matches slated for the VIVO IPL 2021.

After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, VIVO IPL is now back in India. YuppTV will be airing all the excitement from the VIVO IPL 2021 from 9 April to 30 May 2021. The venues for the event include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata. To add to it, the playoff matches and final are scheduled to take place at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is now the world's largest cricket stadium. Leveraging this opportunity, YuppTV is bringing the highly engaging and anticipated action to close to 100 countries across territories - Continental Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, South East Asia (Except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives.

"Cricket has been a craze around the world and the IPL has always been a highly anticipated and powerful property for fans across the globe. With the VIVO IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience. YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real time from the convenience of their homes," said Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, commenting on the association. With this development, YuppTV will add on more viewers giving them the best experience of virtual IPL with the feel of the stadium at home.

