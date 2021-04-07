Left Menu

Sensex jumps 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 14,750

FDI is rising smartly, he noted.But these positives are being countered by the big negative -- rising COVID-19 cases in the country, he added.Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Tokyo were in the positive terrain.Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended in the red in overnight trade.Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.33 per cent higher at USD 62.95 per barrel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 09:53 IST
Sensex jumps 200 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 14,750

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 200 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and SBI ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 199.01 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 49,400.40, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 68.90 points or 0.47 per cent to 14,752.40.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank and ONGC.

On the other hand, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank and HDFC twins were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 42.07 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 49,201.39, and Nifty advanced 45.70 points or 0.31 per cent to 14,683.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,092.75 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

According to traders, domestic investors are awaiting the outcome of the RBI's policy meet later in the day.

''These days there is a combination of good and bad news exerting push and pull effects on markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The steady decline in US 10-year bond yield to 1.66 per cent from above 1.75 per cent and dollar index to 92.3 from above 93 are clear positives. And now the IMF has projected GDP growth of 12.5 per cent for FY22 for India. FDI is rising smartly, he noted.

But these positives are being countered by the big negative -- rising COVID-19 cases in the country, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals, while Seoul and Tokyo were in the positive terrain.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended in the red in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.33 per cent higher at USD 62.95 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

First wildlife census in Delhi's Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in July; leopards focal point: Officials

The Delhi forest department will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital this year, and one of its focal points will be leopards, according to officials.The census is scheduled t...

Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100, midcap index hits record high on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday as heavyweight commodity stocks gained and a weaker pound lifted exporters, while a surge in shares that stand to benefit from an economic re-opening pushed the domestically focused FTSE 250 index to a ...

Amravati does not need another lockdown: Maha minister to CM

Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur on Wednesday informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that Amravati district does not require another lockdown, as the COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the region.In a statement, Thakur who is the g...

90 Basic Care Ambulances flagged off by Nitin Gadkari

90 Basic Care Ambulances for the States Union Territories of Andaman Nicobar Island, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand were flagged off by Minister for Road T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021