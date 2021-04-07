Left Menu

RBI keeps key interest rates on hold as Covid-19 cases rise

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept interest rates on hold and maintained an accommodative policy stance to nurture a fragile economic recovery after the three-day meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 10:10 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept interest rates on hold and maintained an accommodative policy stance to nurture a fragile economic recovery after the three-day meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC). This came amid a sharp new wave of Covid-19 cases in several states and local lockdowns, reigniting uncertainty regarding economic outlook in the immediate term.

The repo rate and reverse repo rate thus remain unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent respectively. Repo is the rate at which RBI lends funds to commercial banks when needed. It is a tool that the central bank uses to control inflation. The reverse repo rate is the rate at which the RBI borrows from banks. (ANI)

