Left Menu

India's services sector activities ease in March on COVID woes: Survey

Optimism towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity was sustained but the overall level of confidence was unchanged from February and remained below its long-run average, Lima said.Meanwhile, growth of Indian private sector output eased in March.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 11:33 IST
India's services sector activities ease in March on COVID woes: Survey

India's services sector activities eased in March as growth was hit by the detrimental impact of the coronavirus pandemic and input costs remained elevated, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted India Services Business Activity Index fell from 55.3 in February to 54.6 in March. Though the rates of expansion softened, it indicated growth for the sixth consecutive month.

In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

''The elections supported the uptick in demand but the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced footfall restricted the upturn,'' Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said.

Further, Lima cautioned that ''the escalation of the pandemic and the reinstatement of restrictions could cause a notable slowdown in growth during April''.

Moreover, external demand for Indian services continued to worsen, with new orders from abroad decreasing for the thirteenth straight month, the survey said.

As per the survey, growth was curbed by the detrimental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on footfall.

On the prices front, the survey participants reported a sharp increase in input costs, the second-fastest since February 2013. Selling prices rose only fractionally as the vast majority of companies left their fees unchanged due to competitive pressures.

With respect to employment, services companies posted another decline in payroll numbers during March.

Looking ahead, the survey said companies expect business activity to increase over the course of the coming 12 months.

''Service providers hope for an improvement in vaccine availability, which would curb the spread of the disease and support the economy. Optimism towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity was sustained but the overall level of confidence was unchanged from February and remained below its long-run average,'' Lima said.

Meanwhile, growth of Indian private sector output eased in March. The Composite PMI Output Index, which measures combined services and manufacturing output, was at 56 in March down from 57.3 in February.

Transport and Storage was the key source of strength during March, with the sector recording sharp and accelerated increases in sales and business activity.

Consumer Services and Finance and Insurance remained in an expansion mode while contractions were evident in Information and Communication and Real Estate and Business Services, Lima noted.

On Wednesday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent but warned that the recent surge in COVID-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dortmund confident of chances despite City defeat

Borussia Dortmunds late 2-1 loss to Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first leg may have stretched their winless run to three matches in all competitions but the Germans are confident of their chances in the return leg...

Body of missing woman exhumed in Himachal's Una; accused held

The body of a 22-year-old woman missing for the last four days was exhumed in a village in Himachal Pradeshs Una district on Wednesday, police said.A man has been arrested for allegedly burying the woman after killing her, they said.The sit...

Sun, sea and cybernauts: the long road for Greece's digital nomads

From her garden on a sunny Greek island, Rowena Harding works with governments and charities across the globe.The great thing is I can do my job from anywhere, the Australian-British communications consultant says. Im able to talk to client...

First wildlife census in Delhi's Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in July; leopards focal point: Officials

The Delhi forest department will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital this year, and one of its focal points will be leopards, according to officials.The census is scheduled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021