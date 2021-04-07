Jana Small Finance Bank ties up with Axis Securities to offer investment services

Jana Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced its tie up with Axis Securities to offer investment services through 3-in-1 account.

The 3-in-1 account integrates Savings Bank Account maintained by Jana Small Finance Bank & Demat and Trading Accounts maintained by Axis Securities, a joint statement said.

This account will make it easier for customers to transfer funds quickly, reduce paperwork and most importantly provide a single seamless platform to invest in various investment instruments including Mutual Funds, SIP, equities and other investment avenues offered by Axis Securities, it was stated.

MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, Ajay Kanwal said: ''We believe the key attraction for Jana customers will be mutual funds SIP where they can invest a pre-decided amount every month in MF scheme of their choice.'' PTI RS ROH ROH

