Left Menu

M&M inks pact with MMRPL to offer customers end-to-end solution for vehicle scrapping

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:01 IST
M&M inks pact with MMRPL to offer customers end-to-end solution for vehicle scrapping

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Wednesday said it has inked an initial pact with its automotive and steel recycling JV MMRPL to offer its customers an end-to-end solution for vehicle scrapping.

The move comes in the wake of the government last month proposing a policy for vehicle scrapping, under which vehicles that fail fitness tests or are unable to renew registration after 15-20 years of use will be deregistered.

Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Limited (MMRPL), which is in the business of acquiring used/end of life vehicles to dismantle and scrap them, is a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade Ltd and MSTC Ltd, a government of India enterprise.

In 2018, it was set up as an automotive and steel Recycling facility, under the brand name CERO, at Greater Noida, in Uttar Pradesh.

''Our agreement with MMRPL is a step towards one stop solution for customers who wish to scrap their old vehicle. While the scrappage policy will take effect in some time, we are ready to help the customers who intend to discard their vehicles,'' said Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The agreement with MMRPL will enable customers to get a hassle free and transparent deal under one roof, the company said, adding, any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle by scrapping/ exchanging the old vehicle which is more than 15 years old can do so at any of its dealerships.

These services would provide utmost convenience to the customer without the need to look for a vehicle scrapping agency/dealer, it said.

Under the proposed policy, a scrapped vehicle will be offered a monetary value close to 4-6 per cent of the showroom value. There could even be up to 5 per cent discount on the purchase of a new vehicle if a scrap certificate is produced.

In addition, it also offers a 25 per cent discount in road tax, among others.

According to the company, Mahindra dealerships along with CERO will offer services such as vehicle evaluation, arranging quote for exchange/ scrappage value of the vehicle, providing end-to- end services including vehicle pickup, transportation and environment friendly dismantling at CERO scrap yards.

Post this, the Certificate of Deposit/Destruction (COD) will be issued by CERO, which will enable customers to claim eligible benefits under upcoming Scrappage Policy, it added.

Besides, given the COVID 19 scenario, Mahindra is offering evaluation of the vehicle at doorstep as well.

''The arrangement with M&M is going to strengthen this reach and benefit all Mahindra vehicle customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles,'' said Sumit Issar, Managing Director of Mahindra Intertrade Ltd.

CERO is India’s first authorized recycler for motor vehicles built on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with dismantling centers at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai and in addition collection centers at major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh, he said.

''Further, CERO has plans to have a presence in 25 cities within the next 8-10 months,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorised rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Himachal civic polls: 40 pc polling in Dharamshala till 2 pm, 49 pc in Palampur

A voter turnout of 40 per cent was recorded in Dharamshala and 49 per cent in Palampur till 2 pm on Wednesday as polling is underway for four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh with 279 candidates in the fray.Polling in Dharamshala,...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021