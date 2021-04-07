Nokia concludes multi-year patent cross-license agreement with Lenovo

Nokia said Wednesday it has settled a multi-year, multi-technology patent cross-license agreement with Lenovo. With this, all pending patent litigation and other proceedings between the two parties have been resolved, in all jurisdictions.

Though the agreement terms remain confidential, Nokia, in an official statement, said that Lenovo will make a net balancing payment to the Finnish company.

"We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Lenovo. The agreement reflects Nokia's decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular and multimedia standards. We appreciate, and very much respect, the constructive spirit Lenovo brought to our negotiations and look forward to working together to bring further innovation to their users around the world," said Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies.

Over the last two decades, Nokia has invested more than EUR129 billion in R&D, including EUR4.4 billion in 2019 alone. The company's world-class patent portfolio is composed of around 20,000 patent families, of which 3,500 patent families declared essential to 5G.

Besides, the company has also made a significant contribution to multimedia and video research and to the development of industry standards over the course of more than 30 years.

Commenting on this development, John Mulgrew, Chief Intellectual Property Officer of Lenovo, said, "Our agreement with Nokia reflects the value of both Nokia's technology leadership and Lenovo's continued investment in 5G innovation. The global accord struck will enable future collaboration between our companies for the benefit of customers worldwide."