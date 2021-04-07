Left Menu

Govt asks drug makers to ramp up remdesivir production to full capacity

The government on Wednesday said that all seven manufacturers of remdesivir in the country have been asked to ramp up production to full capacity by next week.The direction comes against reports of shortages of the critical drug.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:59 IST
Govt asks drug makers to ramp up remdesivir production to full capacity

The government on Wednesday said that all seven manufacturers of remdesivir in the country have been asked to ramp up production to full capacity by next week.

The direction comes against reports of shortages of the critical drug. Remdesivir is considered as a key antiviral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

''There are seven players who produce remdesivir. I have asked all players to ramp up production to full capacity by next week. The drug's API is manufactured in India so there won't be a problem,'' Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers, told PTI.

Mandaviya said these seven manufacturers - Mylan, Hetero, Jubiliant Life Sciences, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Zydus Cadila and Sun Pharma - have a monthly production capacity of 31.60 lakh vials.

Letters have been despatched to all these drugmakers to ramp up production, he added.

Of the 31.60 lakh vials, Hetero produces 10.50 lakh vials a month, Cipla makes 6.20 lakh vials, 5 lakh vials are produced by Zydus Cadila and 4 lakh vials are produced by Mylan, Mandaviya said.

The remaining drugmakers produce vials in the range of 1 lakh and 2.5 lakh a month, he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to procure Remdesivir injections so that they could be provided free of cost for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients from the economically weaker sections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on T...

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...

Soccer-Tuchel pleased with Chelsea reaction to beat Porto after WBA shock

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praised his side for overcoming the shock of last weeks 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion as they beat Porto 2-0 in Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final first leg. Chelsea conceded more than double the amou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021