PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:03 IST
Steelbird teams up with FIA for global road safety initiative

Helmet manufacturer Steelbird on Wednesday said it has tied up with global motorsport body FIA for a global road safety programme.

The objective of the initiative is to provide, with the support of the FIA Member Clubs' worldwide network, high-quality helmets meeting the United Nations regulation.

FIA has been working on the initiative to facilitate the deployment of motorcycle helmets that meet UN safety standards, and are comfortable in hot and humid climates, and available at a target selling price of around USD 20.

In markets where the population is largely dependent on two-wheel motorised transport, and where the hot climate and high purchase price prevent many motorcyclists from wearing a helmet, FIA Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme will contribute to reducing motorcycle-related fatalities.

''Wearing a helmet is a key issue in road safety. I am happy to welcome Steelbird as a new partner of our safe and affordable helmet initiative. In view of the many qualities of the Indian manufacturer, I am convinced that this collaboration will contribute to the success of our international initiative,'' FIA President Jean Todt said in a statement.

Steelbird is committed to offering high-quality helmets at an affordable price, which will help in the mass adoption of the helmets in those regions of the world where it is more needed, he added.

Steelbird Helmet Managing Director Rajeev Kapur said the tie-up proposes an immense opportunity to step up the safety measures in those areas and zones that remain untouched or low on road safety standards.

''The territories have been identified by FIA with the objective of increasing the use of helmets while riding a two-wheeler without compromising safety. As a brand we have worked very hard over the years to not only build our distribution network but also to deliver quality and safety to the riders,'' he added.

Steelbird has six manufacturing plants in India with an installed capacity to produce 22,000 helmets per day.

