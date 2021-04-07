Left Menu

Business briefs

Thereafter, HCLI will only provision annual maintenance contracts AMC and software licences to UIDAI during the period from April 7, 2021, to August 6, 2021, HCLI said in a regulatory filing. ShopSe raises Rs 40 cr from Chiratae Ventures, BEENEXT and others Fintech startup ShopSe on Wednesday said it has raised about Rs 40 crore USD 5.5 million in funding led by Chiratae Ventures and BEENEXT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:10 IST
Business briefs

IT firm HCL Infosystems (HCLI) on Wednesday said it has completed its obligations under the MSP contract and ad hoc arrangements with UIDAI, and will provide annual maintenance contracts and software licences to the organisation till August this year. In 2012, HCLI was appointed as the managed services provider (MSP) to implement and manage the Central ID Repository (CIDR) for UIDAI.

''...HCLI's obligations under the MSP contract and ad hoc arrangements with UIDAI thereafter ended on April 6, 2021. Thereafter, HCLI will only provision annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and software licences to UIDAI during the period from April 7, 2021, to August 6, 2021,'' HCLI said in a regulatory filing.

**** ShopSe raises Rs 40 cr from Chiratae Ventures, BEENEXT and others * Fintech startup ShopSe on Wednesday said it has raised about Rs 40 crore (USD 5.5 million) in funding led by Chiratae Ventures and BEENEXT. The round also had participation from Pentathlon Ventures, Opus and existing angel investor, Abhishant Pant of Yatra Angel Network, a statement said.

The funding raised will enable ShopSe to add great talent, expand market reach to serve the growing demand for their platform and accelerate product development, it added.

Founded by Pallav Jain, Abhishek Nimonkar and Yagnesh Desai, ShopSe offers an instant EMI and pay later platform. The company aims to be present at over two lakh retail points in 12 months.

“Our team is passionate about solving for affordability with convenience and providing a much better experience through ShopSe Instant EMI. We are delighted that leading Banks and NBFCs of India also agree with our view and have chosen to partner with us,'' Pallav Jain, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ShopSe, said.

**** Fantasy Akhada raises Rs 5 cr funding *Fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 5 crore in equity funding through Prime Securities Ltd.

The new financing round was led by an investment banker, N Jayakumar, Managing Director of Prime Securities, a statement said.

Currently, Fantasy Akhada provides users with a platform to play fantasy cricket and fantasy football. Apart from expanding to newer sports like Kabaddi, Basketball, the brand will use the fresh round of funds to enhance the prize pool in the short run, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on T...

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...

Soccer-Tuchel pleased with Chelsea reaction to beat Porto after WBA shock

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praised his side for overcoming the shock of last weeks 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion as they beat Porto 2-0 in Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final first leg. Chelsea conceded more than double the amou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021