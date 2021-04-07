IT firm HCL Infosystems (HCLI) on Wednesday said it has completed its obligations under the MSP contract and ad hoc arrangements with UIDAI, and will provide annual maintenance contracts and software licences to the organisation till August this year. In 2012, HCLI was appointed as the managed services provider (MSP) to implement and manage the Central ID Repository (CIDR) for UIDAI.

''...HCLI's obligations under the MSP contract and ad hoc arrangements with UIDAI thereafter ended on April 6, 2021. Thereafter, HCLI will only provision annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and software licences to UIDAI during the period from April 7, 2021, to August 6, 2021,'' HCLI said in a regulatory filing.

**** ShopSe raises Rs 40 cr from Chiratae Ventures, BEENEXT and others * Fintech startup ShopSe on Wednesday said it has raised about Rs 40 crore (USD 5.5 million) in funding led by Chiratae Ventures and BEENEXT. The round also had participation from Pentathlon Ventures, Opus and existing angel investor, Abhishant Pant of Yatra Angel Network, a statement said.

The funding raised will enable ShopSe to add great talent, expand market reach to serve the growing demand for their platform and accelerate product development, it added.

Founded by Pallav Jain, Abhishek Nimonkar and Yagnesh Desai, ShopSe offers an instant EMI and pay later platform. The company aims to be present at over two lakh retail points in 12 months.

“Our team is passionate about solving for affordability with convenience and providing a much better experience through ShopSe Instant EMI. We are delighted that leading Banks and NBFCs of India also agree with our view and have chosen to partner with us,'' Pallav Jain, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ShopSe, said.

**** Fantasy Akhada raises Rs 5 cr funding *Fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 5 crore in equity funding through Prime Securities Ltd.

The new financing round was led by an investment banker, N Jayakumar, Managing Director of Prime Securities, a statement said.

Currently, Fantasy Akhada provides users with a platform to play fantasy cricket and fantasy football. Apart from expanding to newer sports like Kabaddi, Basketball, the brand will use the fresh round of funds to enhance the prize pool in the short run, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)