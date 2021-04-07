Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Chinese crypto firm Ebang, shares slump

Hindenburg, which went short on another Chinese blockchain company Sos Ltd in February, said its research revealed that instead of using capital proceeds to develop its business, Ebang directed much of the cash out of the company through "a series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties." Hindenburg had also taken short positions in electric vehicle companies including Lordstown Motors, Nikola Corp and Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:33 IST
UPDATE 3-Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Chinese crypto firm Ebang, shares slump

Short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday it had taken a short position on Ebang International Holdings Inc, sending the Chinese bitcoin mining machine producer's shares down more than 12%.

"Ebang claims to be a 'leading bitcoin mining machine producer', yet our research indicates this extraordinary claim is backed by no evidence," the short-seller said https://bit.ly/3rOvpGA. "Ebang released its final miner in May 2019 and has since seen its sales dwindle to near-zero, delivering only 6,000 total miners in 1H20."

Short sellers sell borrowed shares in the hope of buying them back at a cheaper price and pocketing the difference. In a statement on Wednesday, Ebang said the Hindenburg report contained many errors, unsupported speculations and inaccurate interpretations of events.

It added it intends to further review and examine the allegations and take necessary action to protect the interest of its shareholders. The recent bitcoin mania has fueled a surge in fundraising by Chinese companies seeking to expand their cryptocurrency operations or move into the red-hot sector.

Ebang debuted on Nasdaq in June last year and had conducted two fundraising rounds in February alone, raking in $170 million, even after a previous offering in November. Hindenburg, which went short on another Chinese blockchain company Sos Ltd in February, said its research revealed that instead of using capital proceeds to develop its business, Ebang directed much of the cash out of the company through "a series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties."

Hindenburg had also taken short positions in electric vehicle companies including Lordstown Motors, Nikola Corp and Kandi Technologies Group Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina curtails leisure, public transport use after hitting new COVID-19 record

Argentina tightened movement restrictions on Wednesday including curtailing the leisure industry and blocking nonessential workers from using public transport after the country hit a record number of COVID-19 infections as it struggles with...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on T...

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021