Left Menu

Business briefs

The brand sees India as a high growth potential market and plans to expand its foothold in a partnership with Beetel, a statement said.Blending Italian craft with technology, Celly shall launch a range of products under audio, power, photography, utility and travel category, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:38 IST
Business briefs

IT and professional services company Accenture on Wednesday said it has acquired Core Compete, a cloud analytics services firm.

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Core Compete has offices in the UK and India. Founded in 2012, Core Compete enables digital transformations with cloud-native solutions that deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-infused business outcomes to clients across the US and UK with a particular focus on supply chain, retail and financial services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

''Core Compete's team of more than 260 professionals will join Accenture's Applied Intelligence practise, strengthening how the company helps clients shape and execute their cloud-based data and AI strategies to drive more business value,'' a statement said.

**** Rage Coffee raises funds from Refex Capital, 9Unoicorns, others *Delhi-based Rage Coffee on Wednesday said it has raised capital from a clutch of investors, led by Refex Capital.

The pre-series A round, whose deal size was not disclosed, also saw participation from 9Unicorns Venture Capital Fund, Emarson Computers, CC One Venture Labs, Spotlight Capital, Evolvx Advisory, Darshan Deora and KRS Jamwal. The company has also raised revenue-based financing from Getvantage in this round, a statement said.

The fresh capital will be utilised for marketing and distribution purposes as Rage Coffee plans to expand its online presence and offline footprint, it added. The company will also use the funds to scale up its production, launch new products and hire senior leaders in marketing and sales.

**** Italian tech brand 'Celly' to enter Indian mkt in partnership with Beetel *Celly, an Italian brand of smartphone, tablet and laptop accessories, on Wednesday announced its foray into the Indian market in partnership with Beetel. The brand sees India as a high growth potential market and plans to expand its foothold in a partnership with Beetel, a statement said.

Blending Italian craft with technology, Celly shall launch a range of products under audio, power, photography, utility and travel category, it added. ''With over 20 products to launch in India by the end of April, the lineup includes several marquee innovations of Celly. The products shall be priced among the mid – high-end segment and will be available with leading e-commerce platforms - Amazon and Flipkart along with brick and mortar stores,'' it said.

**** India InsurTech Association partners with Xceedance *India InsurTech Association (IIA) and insurance consulting firm Xceedance will jointly work to catalyse technology-enabled insurance services in the country.

In an agreement between the two entities, the non-profit industry organisation IIA and Xceedance, to act as a principal sponsor, will work towards forging global partnerships, develop talent, provide insurtech start-up resources as well as build core team, according to a release.

Co-founded by Shwetank Verma, Subhajit Mandal, and Prerak Sethi, IIA brings together various India-based insurtech start-ups, re/insurance companies, service providers, and insurance professionals to increase the velocity of digital transformation across the Indian insurance industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina curtails leisure, public transport use after hitting new COVID-19 record

Argentina tightened movement restrictions on Wednesday including curtailing the leisure industry and blocking nonessential workers from using public transport after the country hit a record number of COVID-19 infections as it struggles with...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on T...

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021