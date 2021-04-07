IT and professional services company Accenture on Wednesday said it has acquired Core Compete, a cloud analytics services firm.

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Core Compete has offices in the UK and India. Founded in 2012, Core Compete enables digital transformations with cloud-native solutions that deliver artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-infused business outcomes to clients across the US and UK with a particular focus on supply chain, retail and financial services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

''Core Compete's team of more than 260 professionals will join Accenture's Applied Intelligence practise, strengthening how the company helps clients shape and execute their cloud-based data and AI strategies to drive more business value,'' a statement said.

**** Rage Coffee raises funds from Refex Capital, 9Unoicorns, others *Delhi-based Rage Coffee on Wednesday said it has raised capital from a clutch of investors, led by Refex Capital.

The pre-series A round, whose deal size was not disclosed, also saw participation from 9Unicorns Venture Capital Fund, Emarson Computers, CC One Venture Labs, Spotlight Capital, Evolvx Advisory, Darshan Deora and KRS Jamwal. The company has also raised revenue-based financing from Getvantage in this round, a statement said.

The fresh capital will be utilised for marketing and distribution purposes as Rage Coffee plans to expand its online presence and offline footprint, it added. The company will also use the funds to scale up its production, launch new products and hire senior leaders in marketing and sales.

**** Italian tech brand 'Celly' to enter Indian mkt in partnership with Beetel *Celly, an Italian brand of smartphone, tablet and laptop accessories, on Wednesday announced its foray into the Indian market in partnership with Beetel. The brand sees India as a high growth potential market and plans to expand its foothold in a partnership with Beetel, a statement said.

Blending Italian craft with technology, Celly shall launch a range of products under audio, power, photography, utility and travel category, it added. ''With over 20 products to launch in India by the end of April, the lineup includes several marquee innovations of Celly. The products shall be priced among the mid – high-end segment and will be available with leading e-commerce platforms - Amazon and Flipkart along with brick and mortar stores,'' it said.

**** India InsurTech Association partners with Xceedance *India InsurTech Association (IIA) and insurance consulting firm Xceedance will jointly work to catalyse technology-enabled insurance services in the country.

In an agreement between the two entities, the non-profit industry organisation IIA and Xceedance, to act as a principal sponsor, will work towards forging global partnerships, develop talent, provide insurtech start-up resources as well as build core team, according to a release.

Co-founded by Shwetank Verma, Subhajit Mandal, and Prerak Sethi, IIA brings together various India-based insurtech start-ups, re/insurance companies, service providers, and insurance professionals to increase the velocity of digital transformation across the Indian insurance industry.

