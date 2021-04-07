Maha hospitality bodies launch campaign to protest COVID-19 restrictions

Left Menu

The industry had lost all its business after the lockdown came into effect and the zero-business scenario remained during 7-10 months last year but the obligations of the establishments including rental and salary expenses, servicing of debts and statutory payments continued all through this period, Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India FHRAI honorary secretary Pradeep Shetty said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:10 IST
Hospitality associations across Maharashtra have formed an umbrella body United Hospitality Forum (UHF) and initiated a campaign #MissionRoziRoti to protest against the recent restrictions imposed on the sector by the state government amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The latest 'Break The Chain' guidelines have spelled a death knell for the industry, causing huge loss to jobs, revenues and the spirit of enterprise, the associations said in a statement. Hospitality associations across the state, including the FHRAI, HRAWI, NRAI, AHAR and other local bodies, will organise a silent protest outside all hotels and restaurants on Thursday, it added. Under the latest restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government, restaurants are to be totally shut except for take-away, parcels and food delivery between 7 am and 8 pm on weekdays. On weekends, only food deliveries are allowed. Additionally, all food delivery personnel will have to be either vaccinated or undergo RT-PCR tests to test negative for COVID-19 at intervals of every 15 days. The restrictions will be in place till April 30. ''The impact of the pandemic on the hospitality industry has been extremely disruptive. Among all the core sectors of the economy, hospitality was the first one to fall and is going to be the last to recover. ''The industry had lost all its business after the lockdown came into effect and the zero-business scenario remained during 7-10 months last year but the obligations of the establishments including rental and salary expenses, servicing of debts and statutory payments continued all through this period,'' Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) honorary secretary Pradeep Shetty said. This led to mounting debts and threats of insolvency for a majority in the sector along with millions of jobs losses, he added. ''As of Wednesday, 30 per cent of the hotels and restaurants in the country have shut down permanently due to financial losses. Over 20 per cent of hotels and restaurants haven't opened fully after the lockdown. The remaining 50 per cent continue to run in losses and revenues are below 50 per cent of the pre-Covid levels,'' he said. The businesses are under immense financial stress and the latest 'Break The Chain' order is equivalent to another complete lockdown, he said. He added that the industry assures the government that it ''is committed to following all the health and safety protocols and has our unwavering support towards the various efforts to combat the pandemic.'' Shetty urged the state government to look into this and extend support in its fight for survival. ''With no means to sustain another lockdown, we request that the government completely waives off all statutory fees and taxes, and also remunerates Hospitality establishments, its owners, its employees and their families for the loss of incomes caused by the decision,'' AHAR President Shivanand Shetty said. The restaurant industry especially the small businesses and eateries are in deep financial trouble, and without the government's consideration will be staring at a catastrophe, he pointed out. ''We request the government to either allow us to continue operating until 12 AM with the mandated SOPs or permanently shut us down, rather than keep us half alive and in a state of misery,'' he added.

