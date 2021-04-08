PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK advises under-30s to take offer of alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine https://on.ft.com/3cYt4Vc

U.S. offers new plan in global corporate tax talks https://on.ft.com/3mAohfZ

Norway's oil fund makes first investment in renewable energy https://on.ft.com/3cYZgbi

Labour faces Greensill pressure over shadow minister’s lobbying https://on.ft.com/3sYYa4V

Overview Britain changed its guidance on Wednesday over the Oxford/AstraZeneca Plc vaccine, recommending that people aged 18-29 be offered alternative vaccine.

The Biden administration has proposed a new model for taxing multinational corporations, that would apply to the global profits of the large companies, including big U.S. technology groups, regardless of their physical presence in a given country. Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys 50 per cent stake in Dutch offshore wind farm owned by Orsted A/S.

Labour MP and shadow defence secretary, John Healey, urged ministers in May 2020 to give Greensill the ability to offer loans of up to 200 million pound ($274.86 million) under a COVID-19 loan scheme for cash-strapped large companies. ($1 = 0.7276 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

