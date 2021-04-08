Left Menu

China shares rise as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts

China stocks gained on Thursday, as healthcare shares were boosted by a ramp-up of vaccination efforts in the country amid the emergence of a new cluster of infections. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.19% at 3,486.19 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.15%.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:01 IST
China shares rise as healthcare firms gain on vaccination efforts

China stocks gained on Thursday, as healthcare shares were boosted by a ramp-up of vaccination efforts in the country amid the emergence of a new cluster of infections.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.19% at 3,486.19 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.15%. ** The healthcare sub-index surged 1.45% and the consumer staples sector was up 0.37%, while the real estate index down 1.57%. ** China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on April 7, with 11 of the new cases were local infections reported in the southwestern Yunnan province. ** The country had administered a total of 145.39 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, as of Tuesday. ** Shares in Chinese real estate developers fell after Beijing said it would push for property tax. Vanke and Gemdale Corp fell 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. ** The National Development and Reform Commission rolled out new measures to relax market entries in the southern island of Hainan, boosting shares of local firms such as Hainan Haide Capital Management Co.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.18% to 11,090.36, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.83% at 28,913.50. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.22%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.86%, while Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was flat. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.34%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.29%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.547 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.5435.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Luxury Recrafted. The New BMW 6 Series Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India Best-in-class luxurious ambience and unrivalled rear seat experience. Supreme ride comfort thanks to standard adaptive 2-axle air suspension. Quickest car in its segment with exceptional sporti...

Rohingyas detained in Jammu shall not be deported to Myanmar without following due process, says SC.

Rohingyas detained in Jammu shall not be deported to Myanmar without following due process, says SC....

Ousted Myanmar ambassador tells UK: reject the military's envoy

Myanmars ousted ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has been locked out of his embassy by the military, urged the British government on Thursday to refuse to recognise the juntas envoys and send them back to Myanmar.In a move that has imp...

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71: Will Granola fight with Goku & Vegeta?

The Dragon Ball Super manga releases a new chapter every month. Currently, fans are waiting for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71, which is scheduled to come out on April 20, 2021. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021