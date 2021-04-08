Left Menu

PV retail sales rise 28 pc, two-wheeler registrations dip 35 pc in March: FADA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:15 IST
PV retail sales rise 28 pc, two-wheeler registrations dip 35 pc in March: FADA

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Thursday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in March witnessed a year-on-year growth of 28.39 per cent to 2,79,745 units, as compared to year-ago period which saw disruptions in the market due to COVID-19 led lockdown.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,277 out of the 1,482 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales stood at 2,17,879 units in March 2020.

Two-wheeler sales, however, declined 35.26 per cent to 11,95,445 units last month, as compared to 18,46,613 units in March 2020.

Commercial vehicle sales also fell 42.2 per cent to 67,372 units against 1,16,559 units a year ago.

Similarly, three-wheeler sales dropped 50.72 per cent to 38,034 units last month from 77,173 units in the year-ago period.

Tractor sales, however, grew by 29.21 per cent to 69,082 units last month, against 53,463 units in the same month last year.

Total registrations across categories declined by 28.64 per cent to 16,49,678 units last month compared to 23,11,687 units in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Luxury Recrafted. The New BMW 6 Series Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India Best-in-class luxurious ambience and unrivalled rear seat experience. Supreme ride comfort thanks to standard adaptive 2-axle air suspension. Quickest car in its segment with exceptional sporti...

Rohingyas detained in Jammu shall not be deported to Myanmar without following due process, says SC.

Rohingyas detained in Jammu shall not be deported to Myanmar without following due process, says SC....

Ousted Myanmar ambassador tells UK: reject the military's envoy

Myanmars ousted ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has been locked out of his embassy by the military, urged the British government on Thursday to refuse to recognise the juntas envoys and send them back to Myanmar.In a move that has imp...

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71: Will Granola fight with Goku & Vegeta?

The Dragon Ball Super manga releases a new chapter every month. Currently, fans are waiting for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71, which is scheduled to come out on April 20, 2021. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021