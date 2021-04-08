Left Menu

Patients must seek timely treatment for inguinal Hernia repair

Highlighting the growing incidence of Hernia cases in the country and the prevalent lack of awareness among patients, Dr Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman, Max Institute of Laparoscopic, Endoscopic and Bariatric Surgery, Max Super-Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi cautions Hernia patients to not fear any surgical treatment and seek advanced solutions available today for Hernia repair.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:35 IST
Patients must seek timely treatment for inguinal Hernia repair
Dr Pradeep Chowbey, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Highlighting the growing incidence of Hernia cases in the country and the prevalent lack of awareness among patients, Dr Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman, Max Institute of Laparoscopic, Endoscopic and Bariatric Surgery, Max Super-Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi cautions Hernia patients to not fear any surgical treatment and seek advanced solutions available today for Hernia repair. Due to lack of awareness and attention towards this condition, many patients do not take hernia seriously and delay medical consultation.

"The lifetime 'risk' of inguinal hernia repair is high: As per prevailing rates we estimate it at 27 per cent for men and 3 per cent for women. Current estimates suggest that more than 8.5 Lakh Inguinal Hernia cases comes to medical attention every year. There is significant elevation of mortality after emergency operations. Yet, the condition often goes unnoticed and devoid of any discussions about its treatment. Most inguinal hernias invariable require surgical intervention. Patients must not ignore their condition to help prevent undue complications later," said Dr Chowbey speaking on the need of awareness initiatives. A hernia happens when an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in the patient's muscle or tissue. Abdominal hernias are among the most common ones. Inguinal hernias are the most frequently occurring of abdominal hernias, and 75 per cent of cases of all abdominal wall hernias belong to the groin, which ultimately requires surgical intervention.

"Hernia repair has now become one of the most common surgical procedures performed by surgeons. Over the last few years, there has been much advancement in the field of Hernia care with a rapid shift towards imbibing minimally invasive techniques to repair Hernia. Most surgeons are now engaging in Laparoscopic procedures and turning towards Anatomical Meshes to repair Hernia as opposed to traditional open surgeries and flat meshes. Laparoscopic Inguinal Hernioplasty has been a breakthrough and patients must be abreast with such treatment options available today for them in the country," added Dr Chowbey. In Inguinal Hernia, the lump or protrusion is seen on sides of the pubic bone where the groin and thigh meet. Constant or periodical pain in the affected area or lower abdomen area, discomfort while changing positions, coughing or lifting some object, heaviness and pressure in the abdominal area are some of the common symptoms of Inguinal Hernia. Patients are advised to not ignore the prominent signs and seek expert advice.

Hernia may get irreducible and strangulated at any time. This is quite a serious complication and needs urgent intervention. Delay may cause gangrene of the intestine or any other abdominal organ. As a general rule, all symptomatic inguinal hernias should be repaired when detected. Smaller the hernia better is the repair. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.227 p.m.Lockdown fear Migrants leaving Gujarat amid COVID-19 surge.122 p.m.60-hour weekend lockdown in all Madhya Pradesh cities CM Shiv...

Indian Army chief Naravane pays tribute to fallen soldiers of Bangladesh Liberation War

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Liberation War of 1971. General MM Naravane COAS paid tributes to the valiant soldiers, who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of 1971...

Luxury Recrafted. The New BMW 6 Series Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India Best-in-class luxurious ambience and unrivalled rear seat experience. Supreme ride comfort thanks to standard adaptive 2-axle air suspension. Quickest car in its segment with exceptional sporti...

Pakistan: Women activists facing blasphemy allegations after 'Aurat March'

The controversial blasphemy law in Pakistan, which have long been used to subjugate the minorities in the countries, is now being employed to silence women fighting for their rights. Recently, two Pakistani courts have asked authorities to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021