IFI Techsolutions Has Earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:54 IST
MUMBAI, India, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech), today announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.

Speaking about this recent achievement, Puneet Bajaj, Partner - IFI Techsolutions, said, ''At IFI Tech we have developed deep expertise in datacentre migration & transformation to Microsoft Azure cloud by providing solutions to some large enterprises like L&T Group, Hiranandani Financial Services and Reliance Communications. Our experience in assisting 200+ customers globally to migrate more than 3000 Microsoft Windows Server & SQL Servers to Azure has led to our achievement of this advanced specialisation. We would like to thank Microsoft for this program that will not only help partners like us showcase our capabilities, but also help customers recognise IFI Tech as an experienced and trusted partner.'' Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp., added, ''The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. IFI Techsolutions clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.'' About IFI Techsolutions: IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech) is a cloud consulting, managed services and a 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist founded by ex-Microsoft employees Ankur Garg and Puneet Bajaj. IFI Techsolutions has delivered over 370 projects, 45,000 consulting hours, migrated 4,100-plus servers for more than 260 global customers and has presence in India, US, UK, Australia, and UAE.

