Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra to launch premium SUV XUV700 in 2nd quarter of this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:21 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra to launch premium SUV XUV700 in 2nd quarter of this fiscal

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said it will launch its premium SUV XUV700 in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The new model, which has been built on the W601 platform, will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra, M&M said in a statement.

''The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra, is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs...,'' M&M Ltd CEO – Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

It will come with ''world class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra's commitment towards safety'', the company said.

The upcoming model will offer both diesel and petrol engines in manual and automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities, it added.

M&M Chief of Global Product Development R Velusamy said the XUV portfolio has always stood for 'creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks' with models such as the XUV500 and the XUV300.

''The XUV700 is built on an all new global SUV platform W601, with expert partners across the world and will boast of first-in-segment technologies and features,'' Velusamy added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.227 p.m.Lockdown fear Migrants leaving Gujarat amid COVID-19 surge.122 p.m.60-hour weekend lockdown in all Madhya Pradesh cities CM Shiv...

Indian Army chief Naravane pays tribute to fallen soldiers of Bangladesh Liberation War

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Liberation War of 1971. General MM Naravane COAS paid tributes to the valiant soldiers, who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of 1971...

Luxury Recrafted. The New BMW 6 Series Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India Best-in-class luxurious ambience and unrivalled rear seat experience. Supreme ride comfort thanks to standard adaptive 2-axle air suspension. Quickest car in its segment with exceptional sporti...

Pakistan: Women activists facing blasphemy allegations after 'Aurat March'

The controversial blasphemy law in Pakistan, which have long been used to subjugate the minorities in the countries, is now being employed to silence women fighting for their rights. Recently, two Pakistani courts have asked authorities to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021