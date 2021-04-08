Left Menu

WiT-ACE raises USD 1 mn funding from CitiusTech founders, CP Gurnani, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:29 IST
WiT-ACE raises USD 1 mn funding from CitiusTech founders, CP Gurnani, others

WiT-ACE (Women in Technology-Accelerated Career Experiences) on Thursday said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.4 crore) in funding from CitiusTech founders Jagdish Moorjani and Rizwan Koita, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani and others.

The seed funding round also saw participation from Plaksha founder Sumita Ambasta, former Eicher Motors CEO Subodh Bhargava and others.

The proceeds will be used by the social impact organisation to scale-up its tech platform as well as for its expansion and strategic partnerships, a statement said.

WiT-ACE has commenced work with over 100 companies to engage, enable and employ women in decision making through their digital platform and virtual products. It is also working closely with government and academic agencies to ensure policy and education impact in the industry.

''We are focused on progressive and measurable impact on bridging gender gaps, through skilling and employment that will lead the transformation... we are confident their (mentors) support will be the much-required springboard towards achieving our target of impacting 20 million women by 2025,'' WiT-ACE founder and CEO Anuranjita Kumar said.

The vision of WiT-ACE is to ensure at least 50 per cent women in decision-making roles. To achieve this goal, the focus is on strengthening the current weak talent pipeline in the industry through focused skilling for women at all stages.

WIT-ACE aims to halt the declining rates of professional women in the workforce (currently 20 per cent from 32 per cent a decade back) and elevate the numbers pan-India by adding at least one million skilled women in the workforce over next 4-5 years.

''Both Rizwan Koita and I believe the 'gender-gap' in multiple ways holds us back as a nation to achieve our full potential and this can be achieved only through consistent efforts that deliver measurable results. We see the potential and believe industry participation, could really move the needle,'' Jagdish Moorjani, COO of CitiusTech, said.

CP Gurnani, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, said any effort to correct gender gaps needs to be measurable and sustainable.

''I believe that technology has a great role to play in ensuring this, and the initiatives led by WiT-ACE in this regard are truly inspiring. I look forward to the next phase of their efforts towards enabling a gender-equal and inclusive future,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Slovak watchdog says Sputnik V batch differs from those reviewed

Slovak drug agency SUKL said on Thursday the Russian vaccine Sputnik V batch delivered to Slovakia differs from those reviewed by the European Medicines Agency EMA and medical journal The Lancet.The watchdog reiterated that it could not det...

UNHCR calls for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for refugees

On World Health Day, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for concerted international action and solidarity to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, including for refugees and other forcibly displaced and stateless people.UN...

Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Tomorrow War' to release on Amazon in July

American actor Chris Pratts upcoming sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War is set to debut on Amazon Prime this summer. As per Variety, the time-travel movie, helmed by Chris McKay, will release on the streaming platform on July 2, this year.The...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.227 p.m.Lockdown fear Migrants leaving Gujarat amid COVID-19 surge.122 p.m.60-hour weekend lockdown in all Madhya Pradesh cities CM Shiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021