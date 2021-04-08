Left Menu

Minda Corp partners Ride Vision to bring collision avoidance technology in Indian 2-wheeler mkt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:21 IST
Minda Corp partners Ride Vision to bring collision avoidance technology in Indian 2-wheeler mkt

Minda Corporation on Thursday said it has partnered with Israel-based firm Ride Vision for introducing the latter's collision avoidance technology in the two-wheeler market in the country.

Ride Vision offers a range of AI (artificial intelligence)-enabled collision avoidance technology (CAT) products.

Roads in India are known to be very busy with numerous vehicle types, unique road behaviour and challenging maneuverability and Ride Vision's CAT has been uniquely built to address these challenges, specifically for two- and three-wheelers, Minda Corporation Ltd, the flagship company of Spark Minda, said.

“We are happy to partner with Ride Vision to introduce technology that will make a difference to the life of 2- wheeler riders and will help in achieving the objective of zero road fatality,” said Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group CEO, Minda Corporation.

The product offers multiple features including alerts such as forward collision, distance keeping, blind spot, dangerous overtake, auto-video recording, among others, which help the rider to react in real-time to critical threats and avoid accident and injury while on the road, according to a release.

The company said its nation-wide reach and strong market share will make sure the product is successfully incorporated to the Indian market both as integrated into new motorbikes and in the aftermarket, to help fight the two-wheeler accident and fatality statistics.

Going forward, the company will focus on introducing new products, technologies and system solutions in electronics, light weighting and electric mobility space organically and inorganically, said Minda.

“Motorbike riders in India will be safer on roads as through this partnership with Spark Minda, we will introduce the first localised Ride Vision's collision avoidance product that fits the needs and budget of the Indian market,” Uri Lavi, CEO and Co-founder of Ride Vision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

PCB Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session on April 10

The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB Board of Governors BoG will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Some...

Domjur Constituency: Former TMC minister fights for political survival

The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man.Banerjee, who is see...

We don't have anybody with Tierney's qualities in the squad, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that Kieran Tierneys injury will force the Gunners to move a lot of pieces in search of cover. The Gunners have confirmed that the defender has suffered knee ligament damage and will be out between four to ...

Japan, UAE to collaborate on hydrogen technology, supply chain

Japan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to work together on technology to produce hydrogen and create an international supply chain, Japans industry ministry said. The collaboration, marked by a memorandum of cooperation betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021