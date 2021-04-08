Left Menu

Gadkari hails KVIC's RE-HAB project for reducing Elephant-human attacks

Shri Gadkari said the project has yielded very encouraging results in preventing elephants’ movement into human territories in Kodagu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:41 IST
Gadkari hails KVIC's RE-HAB project for reducing Elephant-human attacks
KVIC Chairman ShriSaxena said implementing Project RE-HAB in other states will save hundreds of human and elephant lives. Image Credit: Twitter(@ChairmanKvic)

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and of MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari has hailed Khadi and Village Industries Commission's (KVIC) innovative Project RE-HAB, which has significantly reduced elephants' presence at four places in Karnataka's Kodagu district. Shri Gadkari said the project has yielded very encouraging results in preventing elephants' movement into human territories in Kodagu. He said Project RE-HAB has huge potential and it will soon be replicated in all states, affected by elephant attacks like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He also emphasized the participation of the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment and Forest for effective implementation of the project across the country.

Project RE-HAB (Reducing Elephant – Human Attacks using Bees) was launched by KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena last month, at four locations on the periphery of Nagarhole National Park in Kodagu district of Karnataka. It is a unique, cost-effective way of preventing elephant – human conflicts without causing any harm to both, the animals and the humans. Under this project, bee boxes are used as a fence to prevent elephants from entering human habitation, thus reducing loss of lives and property. Elephants fear that the honey bees might sting them in their eyes and the inner side of the trunk. Also, the buzz of the bees irritates the elephants the most.

Bee fences have reduced the movement of elephants at these points to a great extent. Night vision cameras installed at these locations have captured amazing footage of elephants' behaviour on seeing bee boxes. A number of elephants are seen returning to the jungles fearing honey bees. Also, no destruction of crops or property by elephants has been reported in these areas since the bee boxes have been placed on the passageways of elephants.

KVIC Chairman Shri Saxena said implementing Project RE-HAB in other states will save hundreds of human and elephant lives. He said that "KVIC is set to replicate the project in other states, too, where a large tribal and rural population is living under the constant threat of wild elephants. Project RE-HAB will have multi-pronged benefits like reducing human-elephant conflicts, increasing farmers' income through beekeeping, addressing climate change and regenerating forest cover".

States like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are major elephant – human conflict zones where KVIC is planning to implement Project RE-HAB in a phased manner. Approximately 2400 people have been killed in conflicts with wild elephants across the country since 2015.

KVIC Chairman said that through this project, the locals residing in these areas will be trained for beekeeping and provided bee boxes which will be used to ward off the wild elephants.

The sequence of Elephants' Movement at four places of Pilot Project

01.03.21 –09.03.21 - Daily movement of elephants but not entering human areas

10.03.2021 – 15.03.2021 – No movement of elephants

16.03.2021 – Elephant movement detected but not entering the human area

17.03.2021 – 25.03.2021 – No elephant movement detected

26.03.2021 - Elephant movement detected. Elephant returns quickly on noticing bee box

27.03.2021 – 29.03.2021 – No elephant movement

30.03.2021 – Elephantmovement detected. Elephant senses presence of honey bee and returns quickly

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel rejects ICC probe, saying it lacks jurisdiction

Israel on Thursday said it would formally reject the International Criminal Courts decision to launch a probe into potential war crimes against the Palestinians, denying that it has committed such crimes and saying the court lacks the juris...

Central force personnel should go with officials to get votes of infirm people: Adhir

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday urged the Election Commission to depute central force personnel for accompanying polling officials to the house of elderly or differently-abled people to get their votes, to ...

Former NFL player kills 5, self, in South Carolina shooting

Former professional football player Phillip Adams fatally shot a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday.Adams, ...

Kharge urges PM to take initiative of resolving farmers' agitation

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative of resolving the ongoing farmers agitation.Addressing a meeting to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021