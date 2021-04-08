Financial vulnerabilities could pose risks - IMF steering committee

The steering committee of the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is recovering faster than expected from the COVID-19 crisis, but the prospects for recovery remain highly uncertain and uneven within and across countries. In its communique, the International Monetary and Financial Committee stressed the importance of accelerating distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and pledged to strengthen international cooperation.

It warned that elevated financial vulnerabilities could pose risks, should global financial conditions tighten swiftly.

