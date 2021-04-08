Left Menu

Aviation Ministry permits CMPDI to use drones for surveying coal fields of CIL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:02 IST
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday permitted Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) to use drones for mapping and surveying coal fields of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL). The CMPDI, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the CIL, had on January 5 asked the ministry for conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft Rules, 2021.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday, ''As per the permission (to CMPDI), the drones will be deployed for acquisition of data for monitoring of mapping and surveying activity using UAV based optical, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) and thermal payloads, volumetric measurement, and, inspections in coalfield areas of the CIL.'' The conditional exemption from aforementioned rules is valid till April 4, 2022 or till phase-1 of Digital Sky Platform is fully operationalised, whichever is earlier, it noted.

