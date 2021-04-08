Left Menu

Meghalaya registers positive growth in Tax collection in 2020-21 financial year

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:38 IST
Meghalaya registers positive growth in Tax collection in 2020-21 financial year

Meghalaya has registered positive growth in tax collection in the last financial year despite the pandemic severely affecting the economic activities in the country and other states, a top official of the Taxation department said on Thursday.

''Tax collections in the year 2020-21 stood at Rs 1526.50 crore (provisional, expected to go up) compared to Rs 1488.37 crore in 2019-20 when GST compensation is not taken into account,'' Taxation Commissioner Arun Kembhavi said in a statement.

He said if GST compensation is considered, the revenue collection in 2020-21 stands at Rs 1698.87 crore (provisional) compared to Rs 1589.82 crore in 2019-20 showing a positive growth of 6.86 per cent.

''GST revenue collection in March, 2021 stood at Rs 101.75 crore compared to Rs 58.55 crore in March, 2020 showing a phenomenal growth of 73.78 per cent,'' he said According to the Taxation Commissioner, the achievement was possible due to several reforms implemented in the taxation department and extra efforts put in by the officials of the department to improve the percentage of return submission by the taxpayers, disposal of the assessments and the focus on the recovery of arrears especially from bonded warehouses and petrol stations.

In a first, the department has implemented the Tax Amnesty Scheme through the Meghalaya Settlement of Arrears Act, 2020 which has seen tremendous response from tax defaulters having dues for several years.

The department also shifted the backend operating system for GST from NIC Meghalaya to the system developed by GSTN, New Delhi to further streamline the GST backend procedures.

Kembhavi also said that they are optimistic about achieving double-digit growth in the financial year 2021-22.

PTI JOP RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in U.S. Senate

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced major legislation on Thursday to boost the countrys ability to push back against Chinas expanding global influence by promoting human rights, providing security aid and inves...

Cong approaches EC against Vijayan over alleged poll-code violation

The Congress approached the Election Commission on Thursday, seeking action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged violation of the model code of conduct on the polling day.Kannur Congress president Satheesan Pacheni com...

Turkey's daily new COVID-19 cases near 56,000, at record high

Turkey recorded 55,941 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the highest daily level in the country since the start of the pandemic.Last week President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of ...

WRAPUP 4-Armed clashes break out in Myanmar between troops and anti-junta protesters, US expands sanctions

At least 11 demonstrators were killed in clashes with security forces in a town in northwest Myanmar after truckloads of troops arrived to quell a protest against the ruling military junta, domestic media reported on Thursday.Protesters arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021