Left Menu

Ensuring universal availability of vaccines, ending pandemic should be key priority for global community: FM

Amid the fresh COVID-19 wave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said ensuring universal availability of COVID-19 vaccines and ending the pandemic should be the key priority for the global community. She endorsed the view of the IMF that the key priority remains to end the pandemic and the universal availability of vaccines and medical solutions needs to be ensured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:38 IST
Ensuring universal availability of vaccines, ending pandemic should be key priority for global community: FM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Amid the fresh COVID-19 wave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said ensuring universal availability of COVID-19 vaccines and ending the pandemic should be the key priority for the global community. She was speaking at the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the virtual Spring Meetings 2021. Sitharaman also said suggestion of Global Policy Agenda (GPA) to hasten the transition to a low-carbon economy for promoting growth that benefits all needs to be viewed in the context of its implications for the emerging and low-income economies. ''The burden of economic transformation to a low carbon economy would disproportionately be higher for these countries, and positive benefits may not accrue in the short run. ''The focus needs to remain on the agreed principles of equity and differentiated responsibility of climate action,'' the finance ministry said in a statement quoting Sitharaman. She endorsed the view of the IMF that the key priority remains to end the pandemic and the universal availability of vaccines and medical solutions needs to be ensured. She informed the meeting attended by Governors/ Alternate Governors representing 190 member countries of the IMF that the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India with 83.1 million doses administered as on April 6, 2021. India has supplied 65 million made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine doses to 80 countries, including 10 million vaccine doses as grant, she added. The members of the IMFC updated the committee on the actions and measures taken by member countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate economic recovery. The IMFC meets twice a year, once during the Fund-Bank Spring Meetings in April, and again during the Annual Meetings in October. The Committee discusses matters of common concern affecting the global economy and advises the IMF on the direction of its work. Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Spring Meetings took place through video-conference, like the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in U.S. Senate

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced major legislation on Thursday to boost the countrys ability to push back against Chinas expanding global influence by promoting human rights, providing security aid and inves...

Cong approaches EC against Vijayan over alleged poll-code violation

The Congress approached the Election Commission on Thursday, seeking action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged violation of the model code of conduct on the polling day.Kannur Congress president Satheesan Pacheni com...

Turkey's daily new COVID-19 cases near 56,000, at record high

Turkey recorded 55,941 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the highest daily level in the country since the start of the pandemic.Last week President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of ...

WRAPUP 4-Armed clashes break out in Myanmar between troops and anti-junta protesters, US expands sanctions

At least 11 demonstrators were killed in clashes with security forces in a town in northwest Myanmar after truckloads of troops arrived to quell a protest against the ruling military junta, domestic media reported on Thursday.Protesters arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021