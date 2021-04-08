Left Menu

ANALYSIS-A taxing question for multinationals leaves stocks unscathed

A global minimum corporate tax rate could deal a major blow to the multinationals which some governments allege shift billions of dollars in profits every year to low-tax havens, as well as triggering a fundamental reassessment of corporate earnings. The chances of such reform rose this week as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen threw the weight of the U.S. government behind a push to upend international tax rules.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:20 IST
ANALYSIS-A taxing question for multinationals leaves stocks unscathed

A global minimum corporate tax rate could deal a major blow to the multinationals which some governments allege shift billions of dollars in profits every year to low-tax havens, as well as triggering a fundamental reassessment of corporate earnings.

The chances of such reform rose this week as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen threw the weight of the U.S. government behind a push to upend international tax rules. Yet stock markets held near record highs, boosted by the near-zero U.S. interest rates as well as a bet that a proposed 21% minimum tax rate, regardless of where companies make their sales, would not be implemented for years.

But some such as Grace Peters, investment strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, think future earnings estimates "could be underpricing the full potential impact of tax increases". "The issue is definitely right up as a major risk for companies," Peters said after the proposals were aired.

High-profile names including Apple, Google and Starbucks have been accused by governments in Europe of using legal loopholes in fragmented global taxation regimes to pay less tax. A minimum corporate tax level would stamp out the ability of companies to move income from "intangible" sources, such as patents, software and royalties, to countries with lower rates.

This could double the existing tax paid on profits for some companies and cause a major headache for countries such as Ireland which have attracted many with a 12.5% rate, which research last year showed is half the global average. The companies have not commented on the latest proposals.

A paper by Thomas Torslov at the University of Copenhagen and University of California academics Gabriel Zucman and Ludvig Wier calculated that profit shifting amounted to almost 40% of multinational profits and that 35% of these profits came from non-haven EU nations, while 25% were from the United States. Although technology and healthcare firms are seen as major beneficiaries of tax arbitrage, stock market investors appear not to be fazed by the threat to companies' earnings.

Their focus is possibly on an expected rebound in corporate earnings, with U.S. companies set to report a 25% jump in profits this year, and a near 14% rise in 2022 after the damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. INVESTMENT HURDLE?

Irish finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, voiced "reservations" about the proposal, while the World Bank has warned against setting a minimum tax rate that is too high, saying it would hinder poor countries in attracting investment. Ireland is positioning itself for lower corporate tax receipts and has budgeted for them to fall by 500 million euros a year from 2022 and by 2025 to lose two billion euros a year.

The proposed reforms would probably also lower public revenues in poorer European Union states Hungary and Bulgaria with statutory tax rates of 9% and 10% respectively, UniCredit economist Andreas Rees said. And it would shift taxable revenues back to high-tax countries such as France, Germany and Italy where rates range from 28% to 32%, Rees added.

Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets said markets appeared sceptical a 21% rate would be adopted and "it would take a long time to negotiate". U.S. THREAT

U.S. multinationals face another blow; the prospect of a domestic corporate tax rate rise to 28%, from the 21% levy set by former-President Donald Trump in 2017. That plan too faces stiff opposition within Congress Companies have come in for withering criticism for paying little or no U.S. federal tax, and Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos said this week he supported hiking tax rates to overhaul infrastructure.

UBS analysts predict that a 28% tax rate would deliver a 7.4% hit for S&P 500 companies' earnings per share. They expect the hike to go into effect in 2022, though at a slightly lower 25% rate, which would result in a 3.6% earnings hit. President Joe Biden signalled on Wednesday he was willing to negotiate how much U.S. companies would pay.

Pimco managing director and the head of public policy Libby Cantrill dismissed fears of a major equity setback. "While tax increases are likely on the horizon, they are also likely to be watered down in the final version, take longer to pass, be less of a headwind to economic growth, and, as a result, give even more runway for equities and risk assets to rally," Cantrill told clients in a blog last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...

Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

A plane carrying Pakistans parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military ...

Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladeshs Kh...

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021