45 out of 85 traffic signals in Noida not working, RTI query finds

45 out of 85 traffic signals in Noida not working, RTI query findsPTI | Noida | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:53 IST
There are 85 traffic signals in Noida of which 45 are not in working condition at present, the Noida Authority has said in response to a query made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Also, maintenance contracts have been made only for 40 traffic lights with two firms at a cost of approximately Rs 62 lakh, it stated.
The RTI query was made by city-based rights activist Amit Gupta.
The Noida Authority said it receives inputs about non-functional traffic lights from the Traffic Police and citizens of the city time to time and takes action accordingly.
“At present there are 85 traffic signals in Noida of which 45 are not working currently,” it stated.
''The proposal for maintenance of 45 non working traffic signals has been sent for the approval to higher authorities and waiting for the approval,'' it added.
