Left Menu

Economic activity rebounds globally even as infection rates rise: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service has said that high-frequency alternative data indicates a strong rebound in economic activity even as infection rates rise and restrictive measures remain in place across many countries.

ANI | New York | Updated: 09-04-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 11:00 IST
Economic activity rebounds globally even as infection rates rise: Moody's
The gap in the recovery between advanced and emerging markets may widen this year.. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service has said that high-frequency alternative data indicates a strong rebound in economic activity even as infection rates rise and restrictive measures remain in place across many countries. New infections are spiking again across 13 of the G-20 countries. Nevertheless, the number of fatalities has decreased in recent weeks as vaccinations gather pace.

The United Kingdom and the United States lead in vaccinations among the G-20 countries, said Moody's in a sector in-depth report released on Thursday (local time). Pent-up demand is driving a rebound in economic activity even as restrictive measures remain in place across many countries.

US household spending has risen above pre-Covid levels across all income groups, driven by retail, apparel and general merchandise spending. The latest high-frequency data suggests a strong rebound in trade activity across G-20 countries. Industrial production and manufacturing data support a continued, although uneven supply-side recovery.

Financial conditions remain supportive in the US and Euro area, and they continue to improve in the UK. In contrast, the financial conditions recovery in emerging markets has stalled with conditions tightening in China, Brazil, Turkey and Argentina. The latest retail sales data suggests a slower pace of contraction in Germany and the UK, and strong growth in the US, Australia and South Korea. Retail sales increased in Japan, reversing a contraction in January.

Moody's said mobility data indicates that while workplace visits have slowed, consumer retail, recreation and park visits have increased across most countries. Time spent at home has decreased. Use of public transport remains below January 2020 levels, except in Japan and France. In contrast, the overall recovery in emerging market financial conditions has stalled. Conditions remain tighter than historical averages, highlighting vulnerabilities to market volatility and capital outflows as the gap in the recovery between advanced and emerging markets widens this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: NCDC updates no death from COVID-19 in a week

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC updated that the country has not recorded a single death in a week on Thursday night, according to a report by Premium Times. The country in its response to COVID-19 reached a milestone from the d...

EC notice to Mamata Banerjee over remarks against central forces

The Election Commission has issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her prima facie completely false, provocative and intemperate statements against central armed police forces deputed on election duty in the state...

Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

The Finnish government plans to gradually begin to ease the countrys COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday. She added, however, that the spread of the virus is still severe and restrictions shoul...

Thailand faces growing outbreak ahead of New Year travel

Thai authorities were struggling Friday to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the countrys traditional Songkran New Years holiday, when millions of people travel around the country.Health officials reported another 559 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021