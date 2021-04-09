Left Menu

Infobip in partnership with Airtel, Vi for mobile identity services

Global telcom service provider Infobip has announced partnership with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to provide mobile identity services to technology companies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:01 IST
Infobip in partnership with Airtel, Vi for mobile identity services
Infobip announces its partnership with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Image Credit: ANI

Global telcom service provider Infobip has announced partnership with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to provide mobile identity services to technology companies. The tie-up will use mobile operators' subscriber data to verify and authenticate mobile users to speed up introduction of new services like authentication by apps, banks and e-commerce.

"Mobile identity is one of our crucial projects and I cannot stress enough the importance of this partnership in such a strategic market like India," said Infobip's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Silvio Kutic. "Partnering with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea gives us coverage of over half of the country's mobile user base, which is essential for a further push in expanding emerging authentication solutions as digital transformation accelerates, worldwide and in India," he said in a statement.

The partnership between Infobip and the two telecom firms will initially offer the silent mobile verification (SMV) service which allows quick mobile number verification when installing an app or logging in to an account. Industries with a pronounced need for this type of user-friendly authentication service include banks and fintech companies, retailers and e-commerce firms, social networks, streaming and cloud service providers.

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale, with easy and contextualised interactions over customers' preferred channels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France recommends second mRNA COVID-19 dose for under-55s who got first dose with Astra

Frances top health body said recipients of a first dose of AstraZenecas traditional COVID-19 vaccine who are under 55 should get a second shot with a new-style messenger-RNA mRNA vaccine, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive. The Haute A...

No plan to stop or curtail train services, no. will be increased on demand: Rly board chairman

The railways on Friday said there is no plan to curtail or stop train services and assured passengers that trains will be provided on demand amidst reports of migrant workers rushing to their hometowns, reminiscent of the days following the...

British American Tobacco weighs on FTSE 100; PageGroup jumps

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged lower by heavyweight British American Tobacco and banking stocks, although the blue-chip index was set for its best weekly performance since early-January on optimism about a recovery in the UK econo...

Philippines records 401 coronavirus deaths, highest daily increase

The Philippines health ministry on Friday reported 401 new coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day spike in fatalities since the start of the pandemic, and 12,225 additional infections.In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021