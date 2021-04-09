Left Menu

Manipal Health sells its Malaysian hospital to Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:17 IST
Manipal Health Enterprises on Friday said it will divest its Malaysian business to Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the deal.

Set up in 2016, the 220-bed Manipal Hospitals, Klang, is a high-end tertiary care hospital accredited by the Malaysian society for quality in health. The facility offers over 30 specialty services, including Klang's only trauma centre, Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive of Manipal Hospitals said.

The divestment comes at a time when Manipal Hospitals gears up for a smooth integration of Columbia Asia Hospitals India, the acquisition of which is nearing completion. The Bengaluru-headquartered Manipal Hospitals is among the top five healthcare providers in the country serving over 3 million patients annually, offering affordable, quality healthcare in multispecialty and tertiary care along with homecare.

With 10 tertiary/quaternary care facilities and four secondary care hospitals, Manipal Hospitals operates and manages about 6,000 beds across 14 hospitals.

With the acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals, the integrated organisation will have an enhanced pan-India footprint of 26 hospitals across 15 cities and over 7,300 beds, a talent pool of over 4,000 doctors and over 10,000 employees.

As part of this acquisition, Manipal had announced a Rs 2,100-crore equity funding from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on April. Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group, said this investment would help it reach many more geographies and underserved communities with superlative clinical outcomes faster.

