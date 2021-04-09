Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Friday dropped Rs 552 to Rs 66,949 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by Rs 552, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 66,949 per kg in a business turnover of 9830 lots.

Silver traded lower by 1.23 per cent at USD 25.27 per ounce in New York.

