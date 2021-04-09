Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Friday gained Rs 25 to Rs 6,060 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for April delivery traded higher 0.41 per cent, or Rs 25, to Rs 6,060 per five quintal with an open interest of 9,405 lots.

The contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 27, or 0.44 per cent, at Rs 6,182 per five quintal as open interest stood at 44,605 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.PTI SRS SHW SHW

