Air Seychelles resumes flights on Seychelles-Mumbai route

Air Seychelles on Friday said it has resumed flights on the Seychelles-Mumbai route from April 8 in accordance with an air bubble arrangement formed between India and the island nation.

''Air Seychelles flights departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Return flights from Seychelles International Airport are scheduled on Wednesdays and Saturdays,'' the airline said in a statement.

The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed with around 27 countries since July last year.

All travellers to the Seychelles, regardless of their vaccination status, must present a negative RT-PCR test certificate from a sample taken not more than 72 hours prior to the journey, the airline's statement said.

The travellers must also complete the mandatory health travel authorisation on http://www.seychelles.govtas.com and the Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)