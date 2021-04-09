Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 8.7 to Rs 1,324 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for April delivery moved up by Rs 8.7, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 1,324 per 10 kg in 26,835 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for May delivery rose by Rs 9.1, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 1,308.5 per 10 kg in 30,110 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

