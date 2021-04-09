Left Menu

JSW Sports ties up with India Accelerator to mentor sports startups

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:54 IST
JSW Sports ties up with India Accelerator to mentor sports startups

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the USD 13 billion JSW Group conglomerate, on Friday said it has partnered with India Accelerator to mentor startups working in the sports arena.

With the widespread integration of new-age technology, the number of sports-tech startups is increasing at a fast pace.

The partnership aims to mentor startups working in the sports arena, sports data, gaming and e-sports, and create a holistic ecosystem for them, a statement said.

As part of the partnership, both firms will jointly offer a 16-week long accelerator programme to a cohort of five to seven seed-stage startups, it added.

The programme will cover areas such as sports data analysis, wearables and performance, e-sports, stadiums and venues, fan engagement followed by extensive support and funding, it said.

''The sports culture has always been a big crowd puller and a uniting force across the country. With the mindset and widespread acceptance of this vertical, it has grown multi-fold to encompass wider and multiple streams,'' Ashish Bhatia, founder and managing director of India Accelerator, said.

There are lots of unidentified and unexplored gaps in the products and services and innovative startups can play an important role in filling this gap, he added.

The selected startups in the programme will gain product and technical support, strategic delivery guidance, opportunities for concept testing, and network-building opportunities.

The closure of the programme will involve a demo day attended by corporates, venture capital firms, mentors, and other partners, as well as external investors, the statement said.

''The sports industry in India is only going to expand and innovative sports-tech solutions can be game-changers in a market that is dynamic and fast-evolving.

''India has been at the forefront of technological advancements across sectors, and we see huge potential for homegrown players to revolutionise the sports and entertainment space in India and beyond,'' JSW Sports Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Ghouse said.

The programme will also see the appointment of one selection and execution board comprising representatives from both parties.

The board will carry out and manage timelines set for screening and sourcing, onboarding and acceleration of startups, mentoring board formation to ensure the pre-set growth milestones are met along with marketing and promotion of the vertical, among others, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

