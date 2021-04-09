Maha govt allows antigen test option to non-vaccinated staff

The Maharashtra government on Friday allowedthe non-vaccinated staff from various sectors in the state to take rapid antigen test instead of RT-PCR test, which was earlier mandatory as part of the COVID-19 curbs.

An order issued on Friday said that rapid antigen test is being allowed as an option to the RT-PCR test and the rule will come into force from April 10.

The RT-PCR test was mandated for non-vaccinated staff for various fields, including transport, film and television industry, home delivery services, staff conducting (academic) examinations, marriage and funeral venues, manufacturing sector, e-commerce firms, permitted construction activity, RBI-related institutions, among others.

The order saidthat institutions that provide one window system for various government services and which are extension of government offices, can remain open on weekdays between 7 am and 8 pm.

Strict curbs to contain the spread of the virus came into force in Maharashtra from April 5. These restrictions include a weekend lockdown, prohibitory orders during day time and night curfew. The curbs will be in force till April 30.

PTI MR NP NP

