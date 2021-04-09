Left Menu

Maha govt allows antigen test option to non-vaccinated staff

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:21 IST
Maha govt allows antigen test option to non-vaccinated staff

The Maharashtra government on Friday allowedthe non-vaccinated staff from various sectors in the state to take rapid antigen test instead of RT-PCR test, which was earlier mandatory as part of the COVID-19 curbs.

An order issued on Friday said that rapid antigen test is being allowed as an option to the RT-PCR test and the rule will come into force from April 10.

The RT-PCR test was mandated for non-vaccinated staff for various fields, including transport, film and television industry, home delivery services, staff conducting (academic) examinations, marriage and funeral venues, manufacturing sector, e-commerce firms, permitted construction activity, RBI-related institutions, among others.

The order saidthat institutions that provide one window system for various government services and which are extension of government offices, can remain open on weekdays between 7 am and 8 pm.

Strict curbs to contain the spread of the virus came into force in Maharashtra from April 5. These restrictions include a weekend lockdown, prohibitory orders during day time and night curfew. The curbs will be in force till April 30.

PTI MR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP offers Rs 1 lakh prize for best video against Delhi govt’s new excise policy

The Delhi BJP on Friday announced that it will give a prize of Rs 1 lakh to a video depicting the best message against the AAP governments new excise policy, on social media.The party will conduct a mass movement across the city against the...

Chad makes arrests over alleged pre-election bomb and murder plot

Chads interior ministry said it had arrested several people after uncovering a plot to assassinate prominent political figures and bomb polling stations and the electoral commission headquarters ahead of Sundays presidential election. Polit...

CBI records statement of bar owner close to Sachin Waze

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to Sachin Waze, in connection with extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mahesh Shettys statement ...

Italy eases COVID-19 curbs as infections decline, but deaths still high

Lockdown measures will be eased from Monday in six Italian regions, the health ministry ruled on Friday, even as the nationwide daily death toll remains well above 400. New infections have fallen by 30 over the last five days compared with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021