Left Menu

Emerging markets performing better than developed countries: Sanjeev Sanyal

Many countries will see significant revival in GDP growth rates, he said.Sanyal said many emerging markets are doing much better than developed countries, and when economic revival happens then the emerging markets will do far better than the developed world.When this economic revival happens, then what happens to things like inflation, what happens to withdrawal of fiscal stimulus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:32 IST
Emerging markets performing better than developed countries: Sanjeev Sanyal
Sanyal said many emerging markets are doing much better than developed countries, and when economic revival happens then the emerging markets will do far better than the developed world. Image Credit: ANI

Emerging markets are performing much better than the developed world, but in the wake of economic revival, issues like inflation and fiscal stimulus withdrawal will have to be managed very carefully, Principal Economic Adviser to the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal said on Friday.

He also said that G20 in many ways kept the world going during the pandemic phase and many countries in the world will see a significant revival in GDP growth in the next few months.

Addressing virtually an event organised by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries, Sanyal also stressed the need to have a more fluid and flexible credit rating system.

The G20 (or Group of Twenty) is a forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union (EU).

''G20 is a grouping that in many ways kept the world going during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will in the next few months, hopefully, see some economic recovery coming up... Many countries will see significant revival in GDP growth rates,'' he said.

Sanyal said many emerging markets are doing much better than developed countries, and when economic revival happens then the emerging markets will do far better than the developed world.

''When this (economic revival) happens, then what happens to things like inflation, what happens to the withdrawal of fiscal stimulus? All these things will have to be managed very very carefully,'' he stressed.

Expressing hope that G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will do what needs to be done to revive growth, Sanyal said there are some issues like debt servicing of poor countries remains.

On climate change, he said G20 countries need to do something about it.

''But Paris (climate) commitments are related to Paris, bringing them into the G20 fold is very very tricky,'' Sanyal opined.

Noting that G20 should not attempt things that are done in other forums, he said, ''we (emerging economies) will be suspicious that this may be a way to create non-tariff barriers.'' G20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 percent of world trade, two-thirds of the global population, and approximately half of the world's land area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP offers Rs 1 lakh prize for best video against Delhi govt’s new excise policy

The Delhi BJP on Friday announced that it will give a prize of Rs 1 lakh to a video depicting the best message against the AAP governments new excise policy, on social media.The party will conduct a mass movement across the city against the...

Chad makes arrests over alleged pre-election bomb and murder plot

Chads interior ministry said it had arrested several people after uncovering a plot to assassinate prominent political figures and bomb polling stations and the electoral commission headquarters ahead of Sundays presidential election. Polit...

CBI records statement of bar owner close to Sachin Waze

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI recorded the statement of Mahesh Shetty, a bar owner who is close to Sachin Waze, in connection with extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mahesh Shettys statement ...

Italy eases COVID-19 curbs as infections decline, but deaths still high

Lockdown measures will be eased from Monday in six Italian regions, the health ministry ruled on Friday, even as the nationwide daily death toll remains well above 400. New infections have fallen by 30 over the last five days compared with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021