Left Menu

Alibaba fined USD 2.8 billion on competition charge in China

Alibaba Group, the worlds biggest e-commerce company, was fined 18.3 billion yuan USD 2.8 billion by Chinese regulators on Saturday for anti-competitive tactics, as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over fast-growing tech industries.Party leaders worry about the dominance of Chinas biggest internet companies including Alibaba at a time when the industry is expanding into finance, health services and other sensitive areas.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 08:59 IST
Alibaba fined USD 2.8 billion on competition charge in China

Alibaba Group, the world's biggest e-commerce company, was fined 18.3 billion yuan (USD 2.8 billion) by Chinese regulators on Saturday for anti-competitive tactics, as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over fast-growing tech industries.

Party leaders worry about the dominance of China's biggest internet companies including Alibaba at a time when the industry is expanding into finance, health services and other sensitive areas. The party says anti-monopoly enforcement, especially in tech industries, is a priority this year.

Alibaba was fined for “abusing its dominant position” to limit competition by retailers that use its platforms and hindering the “free circulation” of goods, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced. It said the fine was equal to 4 per cent of its total 2019 sales of 455.712 billion yuan (USD 69.5 billion).

The move is a new setback for Alibaba and its billionaire founder, Jack Ma, following a November decision by regulators to suspend the stock market debut of Ant Group, a finance platform spun off from the e-commerce giant. It would have been the world's biggest initial public stock offering last year.

Ma, one of China's richest and most prominent entrepreneurs, disappeared temporarily from public view after criticizing regulators in a November speech. That was followed days later by the Ant Group suspension, though finance specialists said regulators already had been worried Ant lacked adequate financial risk controls.

Alibaba, launched in 1999, operates retail, business-to-business and consumer-to-consumer platforms. It has expanded at a breakneck pace into financial services, film production and other fields.

Twelve companies including Tencent Holdings, which operates games and the popular WeChat messaging service, were fined 500,000 (USD 77,000) each in March on charges of failing to disclose previous acquisitions and other deals.

In February, the government issued anti-monopoly guidelines aimed at preventing anti-competitive practices such as signing exclusive agreements with merchants and use of subsidies to squeeze out competitors.

Regulators said in December they were looking into possibly anti-competitive tactics by Alibaba including a policy dubbed “choose one of two,” which requires business partners to avoid dealing with its competitors.

Also in December, regulators announced executives of Alibaba, its main competitor, JD.com, and four other internet companies were summoned to a meeting and warned not to use their market dominance to keep out new competitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 789 new coronavirus infections, one new death

Thailand reported 789 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one new death, as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.The new cases took the total number of infections to 31,658, with 97 death...

Bielefeld beats Freiburg to leave Bundesliga relegation zone

Arminia Bielefeld escaped the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 1-0 win over a Freiburg team which was depleted by bans and the coronavirus.Freiburgs Baptiste Santamaria scored an own goal in the 68th minute when Masaya Okugawas shot at a c...

3 rhino calves rescued during 2019 Assam floods to be released into wild

Three rhino calves, including two females, rescued during the 2019 Assam floods will soon be released into the wild.The rhinos, rescued near the Kaziranga National Park, will be kept at a livestock enclosure for a stipulated period of habit...

Protesting farmers block KMP expressway in Haryana

Intensifying their protest against the three farm laws, farmers blocked the KundliManesarPalwal expressway at some places in Haryana on Saturday.The blockade started at 8 am and would last 24 hours.The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021