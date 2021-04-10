Bangalore's resident doctor bags 'India's Next Sushruta' title

Medtronic India, in partnership with Docplexus, recently concluded the grand finale of India's Next Sushruta (INS), a case study competition aimed towards post-graduates and super-specialty students in the field of surgery. Named after the Father of Early Surgery, Sushruta, INS, is a one-of-a-kind industry-academia program in the field of Indian medical technology, which saw participation from across specialties, including Oncology, General Surgery, and Gastroenterology.

The finale of this competition saw Dr. Usha H, MCh Surgical Oncology from Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bangalore, win over the jury with her presentation to claim the title of India's Next Sushruta. "Generally, there are not many platforms where young surgeons are encouraged to show their abilities. INS was indeed a great opportunity for every participant all across the country, and thanks to the head of my department, who made sure we participated in this event," said Dr. Usha, when asked about her reason to participate in INS.

INS is a unique program for young budding surgeons to bring out the abilities and grow their capabilities in their respective fields of education. "Programs like these help young budding doctors in their career by recognition and leap of great motivation to pursue their specialty and future career with great enthusiasm", said Dr. Usha. The surgical techniques and technology keep evolving and undergo a continuous change in technology that keeps coming on to the medical world.

"It is absolutely important and essential to stay updated on the latest surgical techniques and technology by regularly attending national and international conferences on the relevant areas of surgical expertise," said Prof Dr. Ravi Arjunan, Head of Department of Surgical Oncology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, who supported Dr. Usha. Dr. Arjunan further said that events like INS by Medtronic will not only help the medical fraternity to gain confidence in their surgical techniques but will also help give back to society at large and patients in particular who will be the prime beneficiaries of this training and medical technology.

