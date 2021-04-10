Bajaj Finserv EMI Store Announces Special Cashback Offers on LED TVs

Left Menu

Order online from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get benefits of up to Rs. 4,500 Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir This cricket season, those looking to get a stadium like feel from the comfort of their home can purchase the latest LED TVs on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 999 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

This cricket season catch all the action live by purchasing the latest LED TVs on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 999. Order online from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get benefits of up to Rs. 4,500 Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) This cricket season, those looking to get a stadium like feel from the comfort of their home can purchase the latest LED TVs on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 999 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The EMI Store is also offering customers benefits up to Rs. 4,500 on purchase of LED TV. This offer is valid on smart TVs from all major brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, and Panasonic. Whether it is a 32-inch LED TV or a 4K Ultra HD LED TV, customers can choose from a wide range of options on the EMI Store and avail benefits worth up to Rs. 4,500. Customers buying an LED TV from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store are entitled to a cashback worth up to Rs. 1,500. Additionally, they will also get mobile recharge vouchers worth up to Rs. 1,500 and electricity bill vouchers worth up to Rs. 1,500*. Some of the LED TVs on which this offer is applicable are listed below: Product Starting EMIs Benefits available LG LED TV Rs. 916/month Up to Rs. 4,500 Sony LED TV Rs. 750/month Samsung LED TV Rs. 1,142/month Panasonic LED TV Rs. 826/month There are several additional perks of shopping from the EMI Store. Customers get access to exclusive benefits like No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. With a network of 1 Lakh+ partner stores, the EMI Store enables fast delivery of products. Those purchasing LED TV from the EMI Store will get it delivered within 24-hours*. This is a limited period offer on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. *Terms and Conditions apply. About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

